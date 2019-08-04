Oxbow Advisors Lowered Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 22,529 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 29,997 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $120.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $38 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 156,335 are owned by Suncoast Equity. Exane Derivatives has 16,710 shares. Middleton And Com Ma reported 9,600 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 36,774 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Co reported 8,161 shares. Oppenheimer & Company reported 123,717 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,064 shares. Beacon Mgmt stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. 2,424 are held by Fosun. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 26,305 shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 118,890 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.64% or 29,913 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 4,275 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) stake by 26,045 shares to 1.13 million valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cum Perp Pfd E 7 stake by 55,966 shares and now owns 82,790 shares. Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY) was raised too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 72,463 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

More notable recent Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Community Healthcare Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 10, 2019.