Oxbow Advisors Lifted Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (LYB) by $4.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Healthcare Value Capital Has Increased Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (LYB) by 198.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 53,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 81,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 27,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.58 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 4.83 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.