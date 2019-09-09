Oxbow Advisors Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Its Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 175.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 23,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 13,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 11.91 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25M shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21,662 shares to 42,349 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 149,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,500 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 5.67 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arvest Bank Tru Division reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,571 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 21,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Fin Services Inc accumulated 7,529 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,180 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 35,313 shares. Lockheed Martin Management owns 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 73,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 45,410 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.11% or 64,339 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.03% or 41,712 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). King Luther Cap Management owns 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 292,680 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 252,830 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22.46M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 69,162 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Inc has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.04% or 282,327 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.76% or 19.27 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt owns 23.11M shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Limited Company has 3.21M shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Cumberland Advsr has 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc, a California-based fund reported 184,197 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Hl Serv Llc holds 0.13% or 309,123 shares. Meridian Mgmt owns 91,997 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio.