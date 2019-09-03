Oxbow Advisors Lifted Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $608,880; Pnm Resources (PNM) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $359,973 as Share Price Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.05. About 1.57M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 262,051 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A by 263,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 109,250 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 61,429 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 0% or 543 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 75,940 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 5,910 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,226 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.02% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 198,800 shares. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Corp owns 538 shares. Pnc Fin Serv stated it has 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). First Personal Fincl Svcs invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 445 shares.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.31M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets stated it has 82,135 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co reported 10,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.06% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Invsts holds 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5.93 million shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 31,993 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bessemer Gru owns 0.29% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 941,490 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 2.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 0.19% or 16,319 shares. 1.02 million were reported by Cooke And Bieler Lp. Boston Partners owns 5.29M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,873 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 18,891 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 234,227 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Pe by 50,548 shares to 197,050 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,100 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

