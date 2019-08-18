Oxbow Advisors Increased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $1.18 Million; Auxier Asset Management Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $309,510

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 178.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 39,006 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 14,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 799,886 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 36,003 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fsi Grp Llc invested in 5.76% or 111,267 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Jennison Llc holds 2.71 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 384,726 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 45,650 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pension Ser invested in 0% or 6,949 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 8,584 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 34,705 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 50,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 857 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Spons Adr Repstg Reg (NSRGY) by 3,295 shares to 85,619 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) by 351,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,028 shares, and cut its stake in Cum Pe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.83M shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Com holds 0.61% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 18,400 shares. Intact Mngmt accumulated 2,500 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,411 shares. Mngmt Com owns 11,165 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 13,444 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 360,214 shares. Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 2.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 19,013 are owned by Chatham Cap Grp Inc. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru holds 4,992 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 4,000 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 418,310 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.09% or 51,529 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,261 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

