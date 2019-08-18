Oxbow Advisors Increased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Green Dot (GDOT) Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 348.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 13,990 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 18,003 shares with $1.09M value, up from 4,013 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 178.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 39,006 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 14,006 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $5.81B valuation. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 799,784 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) stake by 351,373 shares to 116,028 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) stake by 464,008 shares and now owns 168,818 shares. Cum Perp Pf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 91,900 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co owns 22,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 42,415 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 6.05 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 74,264 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Westfield Capital LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 290,810 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.81 million shares. Florida-based Camarda Lc has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 54,743 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 109,950 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 11,602 shares. 114,474 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 230,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 80,289 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 5,754 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 120,557 shares. 522,739 are held by Waddell Reed. 5.77 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,176 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 12,287 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 410,473 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 301 shares to 19,429 valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 8,440 shares and now owns 6,510 shares. Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) was reduced too.

