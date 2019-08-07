Oxbow Advisors Increased Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Share Price Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 3.39 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co owns 21,656 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.18% or 582,662 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc invested in 39,578 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Lc has 32,500 shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 0.82% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Prudential reported 0.24% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0.02% or 123,925 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14,927 shares. Adage Partners Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 1.08 million shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bb&T Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 295,652 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 45,400 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 5.55 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

