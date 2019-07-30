Oxbow Advisors Holds Holding in Ebay (EBAY); Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Position by $2.17 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 2.38 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 33,600 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,000 were accumulated by Kepos Capital L P. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Srb has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ally Financial holds 0.21% or 30,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 35,654 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc invested in 404,784 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,751 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Plante Moran Fin Lc holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 300 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 136,414 shares. Allstate has 95,994 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,053 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.