Oxbow Advisors Holds Holding in Citigroup New (C); Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Lifted by $309,255 Its Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 628.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 6,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.49 million shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0.16% stake. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.72% or 6.31 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markston International Ltd Liability holds 0.82% or 112,178 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Nj holds 0.02% or 11,985 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Lc, a New York-based fund reported 106,625 shares. White Elm Ltd Liability invested in 255,130 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Numerixs Tech Inc stated it has 60,524 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 348,455 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has 12,800 shares. Tradition Capital owns 124,746 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 38,859 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Group has invested 2.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 799,481 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 318,399 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,468 shares to 22,529 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,472 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc Senior Note Pfd 7.35.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12,243 shares to 15,702 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,101 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 19,839 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 2.1% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 0.11% or 25,830 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,835 shares. Epoch Inc owns 2.60M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 684,755 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Andra Ap accumulated 67,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Summit Group Ltd holds 0.5% or 50,672 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). E&G LP has invested 0.17% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 31,050 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.02% or 472,153 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO Logistics and NestlÃ© to Co-Present Supply Chain Transformation Strategy at IMHX 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Drivers Honored at 2019 National Truck Driving Championships – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.