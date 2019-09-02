Oxbow Advisors Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 462,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.98M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 727,294 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 20/03/2018 – GENEL ENERGY PLC GENL.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – RBC CITES RESULTS OF LEVADA POLL ON PROTESTS; 26/05/2018 – SISTEMA CONSIDERS SELLING CONTROL OF DETSKY MIR: RBC; 21/05/2018 – Internap Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Former Portsmouth FC owner detained in Russia for suspected fraud – RBC; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Reports 8.9% Increase in Profit — Earnings Review

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20,154 shares to 350,039 shares, valued at $45.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 474,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.50 billion for 10.62 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,393 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

