Oxbow Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $570,213; Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Shares Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 117,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.94% or 105,493 shares. 12,919 were accumulated by Guardian Life Communications Of America. 22,575 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,300 shares or 5.4% of their US portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Llc stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Management accumulated 3.79% or 21,149 shares. American Int Grp reported 1.4% stake. Zweig invested in 0.91% or 43,029 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Strategies holds 0.62% or 6,460 shares. Pggm Investments reported 2.03M shares. Avalon Asset Management Limited invested 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Fincl Bank Na stated it has 122,851 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 10,373 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares to 163,355 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 197,750 are held by Cap Fund. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Eagle Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 46,324 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 27,381 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited accumulated 0.2% or 3,665 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cetera Advisor Netwr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Natl Pension Serv owns 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 769,507 shares. Evergreen Cap Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yhb Inv Advisors Inc owns 46,577 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

