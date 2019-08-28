Oxbow Advisors Has Upped Moodys (MCO) Stake by $417,024; Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $377,559

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 10.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 25,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 23,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $214.4. About 317,480 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Masshousing’s Single Family Housing Rev. Bonds, Series 193, 194, 195 & 196; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Capitalsource 2006-A; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK’S RATINGS;OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A3 Rating With Stable Outlook To Jigsaw Homes Group Limited; Withdraws Rating On New Charter Housing Trust Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ca Immo’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Cmbs Classes Of Madison Avenue Trust 2013-650M; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 07, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,378 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability Company reported 4,127 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.69M were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Rench Wealth stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 3.24% or 8.11M shares. Majedie Asset Limited invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.62 million shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 190,729 were reported by Jones Finance Lllp. Sigma Planning stated it has 136,381 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Cls Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,540 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 195,038 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea, Korea-based fund reported 6.27 million shares. Dsc Advsr LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 422,689 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 8,405 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 224,437 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt Com has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pacific Glob Mgmt accumulated 2,501 shares or 0.1% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt holds 11,630 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability reported 1,112 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc stated it has 29,980 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,093 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 163,230 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Invesco reported 0.06% stake. Fmr Limited Liability holds 4.58M shares. Barr E S & Com reported 182,455 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Perp Pf by 23,160 shares to 205,069 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,913 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore.