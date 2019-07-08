Oxbow Advisors Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 86.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 64,180 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 138,778 shares with $6.05 million value, up from 74,598 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 3.68 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform” rating. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity. The insider Le Peuch Olivier sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 226 shares to 1,292 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cum Pe stake by 50,548 shares and now owns 197,050 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 166,315 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.58 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30,003 activity. Debbink Dirk J bought $30,003 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, February 15.