Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.14 Million; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shareholder Assetmark Cut Position as Shares Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 1.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 95,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,051 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 108,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 2.64 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) by 43,147 shares to 798,033 shares, valued at $105.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Glbl Gold Natural Resour (XGGNX) by 101,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,473 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 2,340 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc has 7,405 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Agf Incorporated stated it has 1.44M shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Company accumulated 44,191 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Contravisory Investment reported 30,427 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 15,206 shares. Omers Administration owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 54,200 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 37,162 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital Incorporated has 2.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 58,699 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 50,006 shares stake. 74,829 are owned by Greystone Managed Invests. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 50,087 shares to 410,334 shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 111,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp Com (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP holds 5.55M shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 202,172 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.11% or 310,072 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 115,827 shares. 189,900 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Roundview Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 4,649 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 61,891 shares. Grimes reported 2,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wafra holds 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 47,215 shares. The Arkansas-based Meridian Mngmt has invested 1.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 17,965 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Company holds 0.3% or 741,981 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 450 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 10,000 shares.