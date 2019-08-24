Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Popular (BPOP) Position By $2.22 Million; ALSTOM ORDINARY SHARES PROV REGROUPEMENT (AOMFF) Shorts Lowered By 28.5%

ALSTOM ORDINARY SHARES PROV REGROUPEMENT (OTCMKTS:AOMFF) had a decrease of 28.5% in short interest. AOMFF’s SI was 53,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.5% from 75,100 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 179 days are for ALSTOM ORDINARY SHARES PROV REGROUPEMENT (OTCMKTS:AOMFF)’s short sellers to cover AOMFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 4 shares traded. Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:AOMFF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 74.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 42,630 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 14,950 shares with $779,000 value, down from 57,580 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $4.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 619,391 shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 5,311 shares to 49,451 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate 6.625 Pfd Ser E Qdi stake by 65,560 shares and now owns 113,760 shares. Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) was raised too.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 559,700 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 37,323 shares. Dupont Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 22,853 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 4,021 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 765,570 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 121,509 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 30,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 53,617 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 340,300 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 299,054 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 17,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio.