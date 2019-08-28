Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Position by $317,745; Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $4.39 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 82,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, down from 415,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 6.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 884,443 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Lc accumulated 57,304 shares or 1.2% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Invest Counsel has invested 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wasatch Advisors reported 101,342 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% or 31,000 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 26,390 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 1.16M shares. Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3,980 shares stake. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Company holds 14,267 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,814 shares to 4,444 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 33,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.07% or 4,341 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Paloma Com invested in 20,100 shares. Haverford Communication invested in 0% or 2,995 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 58,721 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.79M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 26,195 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc owns 6,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 15,853 shares. 380 are held by Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc. 31,973 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Conning invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Davenport Limited Liability accumulated 5,621 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 61,084 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 7,037 shares stake.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) by 82,165 shares to 754,886 shares, valued at $95.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 26,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).