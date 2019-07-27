Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Its Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) Holding; Kempen Capital Management Boosted By $1.83 Million Its Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB) Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) stake by 11.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 9,140 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 85,468 shares with $17.16 million value, up from 76,328 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com now has $29.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 523,001 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN) stake by 86.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 329,600 shares as Blackrock Build America Bond T (BBN)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 51,393 shares with $1.15M value, down from 380,993 last quarter. Blackrock Build America Bond T now has $1.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 120,615 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 277 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 140 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 595,966 shares. Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.2% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,760 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.12% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 20,525 shares. Rampart Inv Commerce Ltd Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 11,154 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Blackrock owns 16.02 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 14,303 shares in its portfolio. First LP holds 0.09% or 224,530 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 852,896 shares.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Telefonica Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr stake by 223,950 shares to 1.47 million valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 330,396 shares and now owns 1.80 million shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $207 target. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invests Inc reported 3.47% stake. Invesco Ltd owns 464,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Chester Advisors Inc has 4.14% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 406,816 shares. First Foundation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Private Advisor Grp Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. S R Schill Associate has 14,430 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 16,300 are owned by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 6,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.63% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 51,393 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 139,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).