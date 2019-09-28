Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Boosted Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 48,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806.48M, up from 48,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 4,461 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 838 shares to 47,917 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) by 1,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,504 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minerva Lc reported 0.23% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 79,700 shares. Citigroup reported 1,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Company has 24,635 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 30,236 shares. Maltese Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 75,444 shares. Penn Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% stake. Us Natl Bank De owns 15,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 0.09% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 267,724 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Biotech Index Etf (FBT) by 2,200 shares to 11,770 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cum Perp Pf by 29,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

