Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Bristol (BMY) Stake By $1.52 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 7,209 shares as Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 118,784 shares with $15.75M value, down from 125,993 last quarter. Wabco Holdings Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 150,408 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC –

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 59.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 33,764 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 23,152 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 56,916 last quarter. Bristol now has $83.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 3.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 6.75% above currents $50.96 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bristol-Myers Squibb Options Trade – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated holds 0.17% or 5,505 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs holds 102,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tcw reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.95% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nadler Financial Incorporated owns 5,363 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 17,983 were accumulated by Fruth. 8,450 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Ca. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,848 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability, Maine-based fund reported 12,250 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 17,741 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First City Capital Management owns 1.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,431 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc reported 0.21% stake. Capital Inv invested in 0.22% or 90,429 shares. 11,143 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (NYSE:LYB) stake by 53,941 shares to 81,086 valued at $6.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cum Perp Pf stake by 29,826 shares and now owns 234,895 shares. Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.62% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Moneta Gp Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parametric Associates Llc has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 529,800 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 118,784 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 40,295 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 343,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc invested in 3,600 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,093 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased C stake by 51,698 shares to 273,347 valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 73,806 shares and now owns 19.49M shares. S&P Global was raised too.