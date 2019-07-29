Oxbow Advisors Has Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Shorts Up By 60%

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL) had an increase of 60% in short interest. SAL’s SI was 3,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60% from 2,000 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL)’s short sellers to cover SAL’s short positions. The SI to Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.13%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 691 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 13.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 26/03/2018 – Netherlands to expel two Russian diplomats over Salisbury poisoning; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS INCIDENT IN SALISBURY PART OF A PATTERN OF RUSSIAN AGRESSSION AGAINST NEIGHBOURS; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL NO LONGER IN CRITICAL CONDITION – SALISBURY HOSPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Two remain in critical condition after Salisbury incident – police; 21/03/2018 – EU’S TUSK SAYS THAT AFTER SALISBURY ATTACK l WILL NOT CELEBRATE PUTIN’S “REAPPOINTMENT”; 26/03/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS “POWERFUL FORCES” IN U.S. AND BRITAIN BEHIND SALISBURY ATTACK – RIA; 13/04/2018 – NEW: UK writes to Nato detailing previously classified evidence for blaming Russia for Salisbury attack; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CHEMICAL WEAPONS WATCHDOG DIRECTOR CONDEMNS USE OF CHEMICAL AGENTS IN SALISBURY – US DELEGATION (NOT UK DELEGATION); 26/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER SAYS TAKING ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE RECENT NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN SALISBURY, UK; 21/03/2018 – UK FOREIGN MINISTER JOHNSON SAYS SALISBURY ATTACK IS A SIGN FROM RUSSIAN STATE TO OTHER POTENTIAL DEFECTORS

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 7,611 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 54,899 shares with $4.43M value, up from 47,288 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 941,563 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $109.91 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,546 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,216 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Co invested in 3,218 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blackrock owns 690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 14,375 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 2,700 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 407 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 16,078 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 3,597 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 362 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Management Corp holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 7,238 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 4,474 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 21 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.15% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Assetmark holds 246 shares. Korea Invest invested in 348,680 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Llc stated it has 13.39 million shares. Fort Lp owns 0.33% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 20,085 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.70M shares. John G Ullman Associate stated it has 1.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 47,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harris Associates LP has 3.51% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 23.71 million shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 94,308 shares.