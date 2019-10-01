Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Stake; Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Had 10 Bulls

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 26,407 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 32,585 last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners In now has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 226,237 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 18.66% above currents $145.85 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $18400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 28. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral” rating. See Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $199.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 30,021 shares to 89,947 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) stake by 79,327 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) was raised too.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pinnacle Bank quietly buys local finance firm – Nashville Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Deposit wars: These are the banks in control of the Nashville market – Nashville Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial heads to debt market to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.69 million shares. Oak Ridge Invests Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 156,504 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aurora Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 23,871 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Paragon Capital Management reported 0.19% stake. 72,300 are held by Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 101,678 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Principal Financial Gp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 320,135 shares. Mesirow Invest Management reported 1.25% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 0.06% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). King Luther Capital has 51,090 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 122,043 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 70,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity. $1.31 million worth of stock was bought by INGRAM DAVID B on Tuesday, August 6.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 1.05M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Autodesk a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Autodesk Appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.