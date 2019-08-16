Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Honeywell International (HON) Position by $1.18 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management Lp

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 29,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 58,968 shares to 163,561 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Financial Bank And Limited holds 41,612 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. 6,914 are owned by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,416 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.32 million shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,002 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management reported 39,485 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc holds 0.32% or 6,857 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 2,424 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ativo Management Ltd Co has 8,030 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5,095 shares. 61,736 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 94,097 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bearish Sentiment Builds on Deere Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Deere Remain In Its Range After Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 9,374 shares. Westwood holds 0.02% or 13,372 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al holds 4.83% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 67,355 shares. 109,818 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Aull Monroe Inv Corp holds 2.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 24,443 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Notis has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Na stated it has 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lipe & Dalton invested in 13,766 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,554 shares. 2,263 were accumulated by Stonehearth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company.