Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $919,840 as Shares Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.46 Million Its Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 461,802 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 161,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.95M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) by 82,165 shares to 754,886 shares, valued at $95.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Incom.

