Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Peoples Financial Services Has Trimmed Position

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 30,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 89,947 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 59,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57M shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (FAM) by 228,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,603 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

