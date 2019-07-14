Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Holder Saturna Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 181,326 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,651 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Com holds 182,064 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 1.33M shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,432 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.74% or 882,155 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 15,360 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.02 million were accumulated by Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Com. Reliant Investment Ltd Liability reported 99,745 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. California-based Personal Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Global Strategies Limited reported 2.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altfest L J & Company reported 6,824 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 1.01M are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baxter Bros holds 0.42% or 65,313 shares. Pecaut has invested 3.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,800 shares to 20,759 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).