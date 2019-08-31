Oxbow Advisors Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Bainco International Investors Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,560 shares to 143,465 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,433 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,468 shares to 22,529 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Incom (NBB) by 367,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,388 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.