Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Position by $352,146; Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Position by $11.70 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 164,460 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 6.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

