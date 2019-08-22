Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Stock Rose; As Celanese Del (CE) Valuation Rose, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Increased Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 3,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 11,035 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.09. About 341,446 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 29,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $162.91. About 791,289 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

