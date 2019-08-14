Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 12.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 19.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares to 25,717 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cum Perp Pfd E 7 by 55,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Incom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,067 are owned by Arrow Financial. Park Avenue Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Granite Investment Ptnrs Llc holds 0.82% or 76,494 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Corporation accumulated 65,869 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3% or 61.06 million shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 800 shares. Stearns Financial Gp owns 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,812 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co owns 4,169 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Llc has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 415,017 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Grassi Management has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has 6.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,147 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 9.41 million shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,386 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 409,967 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Waverton Invest Management Ltd has invested 9.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 590,277 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,000 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,195 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 26,070 shares. 2.67 million are owned by Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.9% or 188,676 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 27,236 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).