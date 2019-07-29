Oxbow Advisors Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $919,840; Last Week Cerner (CERN) Analysts

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 11,498 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 150,053 shares with $12.12M value, down from 161,551 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $317.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 2.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $67 New Target: $71 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $76 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $68 New Target: $47 Downgrade

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.70 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,049 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd owns 75,544 shares. American National Ins Tx reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 74,969 shares. 2,688 are held by Alphamark Advsr. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.04% or 11,120 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 39,851 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Llc has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schmidt P J Management reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). America First Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 235,331 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Saturna Capital Corp stated it has 6,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 582,387 shares stake. 130,257 were reported by Sumitomo Life. Brookmont Capital Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,954 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 25,000 shares to 39,006 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 2,304 shares and now owns 25,717 shares. Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 424,954 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares stated it has 33,332 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 54,627 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,910 shares. Veritable L P invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Blair William Company Il owns 37,891 shares. 7,743 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 33,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.76M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 9,173 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp accumulated 227,050 shares. Davidson reported 0.87% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Primecap Mngmt Company Ca owns 19,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House accumulated 0% or 68 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $608,130 was made by GREISCH JOHN J on Thursday, May 2.