Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $608,880; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 2.08M shares traded or 72.75% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 14.28 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares to 22,465 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $792.62M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 109,617 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,529 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).