Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $314,678; Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 2,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,017 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 104,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 3.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 481,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 28.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, up from 27.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 3.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.99M shares to 20.55 million shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66.07 million shares. Firefly Value Ptnrs LP holds 6.23% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.01% or 7,750 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 19.87 million shares. Etrade Management Ltd Com invested in 69,112 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 161,403 were reported by Fsi Lc. Moreover, Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 143,799 were reported by Palouse Cap. Mechanics Bankshares Department owns 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,145 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs has 0.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 34,180 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 116,597 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,323 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 20.96M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57 million shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 33,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,152 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG).