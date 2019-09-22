Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Highpoint Resources (HPR) Shorts Down By 3.97%

Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. HPR’s SI was 21.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 22.34M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 19 days are for Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s short sellers to cover HPR’s short positions. The SI to Highpoint Resources Corporation’s float is 19.92%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 1.34M shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPR); 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2019 Capital Expenditures $575M – $625M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES – 2018 & 2019 CAPITAL PROGRAM WILL BE PRIMARILY INTERNALLY FUNDED; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Capex $500M-$550M; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL & OPERATING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – OPERATING CASH FLOW TO EXCEED CAPEX IN H2 2019 WITH A YEAR-END LEVERAGE RATIO BELOW 1.5 TIMES; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE WITH ASSOCIATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575 MLN TO $625 MLN; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Highpoint Resources To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 36.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 29,771 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 110,359 shares with $8.03M value, up from 80,588 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $107.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce And Inc owns 254,800 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Management has 34,400 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,008 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company accumulated 22,260 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,654 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Commerce owns 20,000 shares. Rech And holds 3,487 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 239,275 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd invested in 2.29% or 131,450 shares. 44,322 were reported by Grimes And Inc. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 441,268 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schnieders Cap Management Lc reported 24,099 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,584 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.19% or 13,625 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.55% above currents $72.39 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fd (EIM) stake by 82,379 shares to 240,796 valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Short Incom stake by 248,584 shares and now owns 119,501 shares. Flaherty & Crumrine / Claymore (FFC) was reduced too.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $376.44 million. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 3.95 P/E ratio.