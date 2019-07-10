Oxbow Advisors Decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position By $379,968; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding By $6.86 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 24.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 134,475 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 417,830 shares with $21.58 million value, down from 552,305 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.67M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 34,545 shares with $1.67M value, down from 42,461 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $214.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,032 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 0% stake. Global Endowment LP holds 0.11% or 15,400 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4,067 shares. Dana Investment Inc holds 1.43% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 588,021 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 810 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.27% or 1.40M shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,866 shares. 460,076 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Lc.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 6.82 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,000 shares to 36,100 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 9,136 shares and now owns 14,586 shares. Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, March 11. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) stake by 14,040 shares to 68,061 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cum Perp Pfd E 7 stake by 55,966 shares and now owns 82,790 shares. Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.