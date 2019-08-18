Oxbow Advisors Decreased Stake in Popular (BPOP) as Stock Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stake by $2.47 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 102,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 245,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 142,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 14,238 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 14/03/2018 – Associa Nevada South and Associa Sierra North Honored at the 2018 CAI Nevada Chapter Annual Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE SWORN IN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS – CHIEF JUSTICE; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four Sierra Timeshare Receivables Funding Transactions; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q EBITDA R$50M; 13/03/2018 – JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – DoJ CA Eastern: Mexican National Sentenced for Destructive Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Sierra Mountains in Tulare County

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 42,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 57,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 225,507 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 64,180 shares to 138,778 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.32% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 428,933 shares. 124,456 are held by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.04% stake. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2,876 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 60,812 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 846,370 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 9,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney stated it has 45,485 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 12,724 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 88,160 shares stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 11,386 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 22,300 shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51 million for 8.01 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BSRR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 9,569 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). 987 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. State Common Retirement Fund has 15,300 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 43,422 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Private Mgmt Gp Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 14,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 4,415 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Legal And General Gp Pcl accumulated 2,236 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Shares for $1,238 were bought by Christenson Vonn R. $26,625 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was bought by EVANS ROBB on Tuesday, May 21.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6,334 shares to 27,301 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 22,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,666 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).