Oxbow Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $459,225; Lhc Group (LHCG) Shorts Down By 7.04%

Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had a decrease of 7.04% in short interest. LHCG’s SI was 1.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.04% from 1.41M shares previously. With 246,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s short sellers to cover LHCG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 148,173 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,925 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 104,651 shares with $12.34M value, down from 108,576 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.00M were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lc. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Counsel reported 297,440 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 2.98% or 346,100 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 2.57 million shares. Ltd Com invested in 0.63% or 92,111 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.04M were accumulated by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Co. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,296 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Knott David M reported 1,400 shares. Lincluden Management accumulated 50,697 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru holds 1.29M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 0.88% or 27,763 shares. Letko Brosseau accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 58,968 shares to 163,561 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) stake by 26,045 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Cum Perp Pfd E 7 was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 2,500 shares. State Street holds 848,841 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Research Communications Inc has invested 0.11% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant L P invested 0.2% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bessemer reported 8,300 shares. 325 were reported by Shelton. Lpl Ltd owns 4,448 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 1,928 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Com has invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eam Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,148 shares. 460,309 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.