Oxbow Advisors Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; St James Investment Company Has Decreased Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $626,142

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 18,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 813,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97 million, down from 832,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 4.25M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 29,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 72,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 5,574 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 853 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 11,261 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc owns 53,970 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 291,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 Incorporated owns 17,500 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc reported 0.23% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Allstate Corp holds 0.02% or 24,005 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Smart Portfolios Limited Co stated it has 344 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.1% or 423,843 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $45.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.28% or 99,701 shares. Smith Salley Assocs has invested 1.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thompson Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1,742 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,546 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 0.05% or 2,973 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd has 0.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,046 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,235 shares. Tcw holds 0.07% or 45,131 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vision Capital Management accumulated 38,359 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.