Oxbow Advisors Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $402,280; Share Value Declined; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holds Position in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 125.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 713,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62M, up from 568,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 382,467 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 1,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares to 25,717 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Incom by 344,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis holds 0.74% or 865 shares. Ipswich Investment Management stated it has 3,364 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dillon And Associate has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,773 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.5% or 5,191 shares. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.18% or 21,310 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,876 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,615 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Global accumulated 1,375 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 547 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10,740 shares. Covington Capital reported 19,418 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 258 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company has 4,938 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

