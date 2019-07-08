Oxbow Advisors Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Last Week Equity Residential (EQR) Analysts

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 11,498 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 150,053 shares with $12.12M value, down from 161,551 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $324.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 2.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 27. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy

23/01/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $71 Downgrade

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 64,180 shares to 138,778 valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 2,304 shares and now owns 25,717 shares. East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 242,251 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Kaufman Ian had sold 932 shares worth $67,302 on Tuesday, February 5. Sorenson Christa L also sold $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. 2,003 shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander, worth $144,641. 10,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $732,900 were sold by Altshuler Barry. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. Garechana Robert also sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.13 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 53.19 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

