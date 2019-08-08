Oxbow Advisors Boosted Stake in Citigroup New (C) by $870,480; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding Held by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 109,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 86,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 2.22M shares traded or 159.43% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). F&V Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,062 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma reported 83,973 shares stake. North Mgmt Corporation owns 13,723 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 50 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Company reported 18,744 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 139,270 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 31.52 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 667,877 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howe And Rusling accumulated 461 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 286,508 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,114 shares to 25,206 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,866 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

