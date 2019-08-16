Oxbow Advisors Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Stake in Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) by $1.95 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 342,124 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 472,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 21,614 shares traded or 27.99% up from the average. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08 million shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $1.73M for 17.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 651,314 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $113.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX).

