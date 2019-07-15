Oxbow Advisors Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; American International Group Has Cut Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 16,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76M, down from 395,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 661,911 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 2.27 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 181,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

