Oxbow Advisors Boosted By $2.76 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Mannatech (MTEX) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 86.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 64,180 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 138,778 shares with $6.05M value, up from 74,598 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 funds opened new or increased positions, while 4 trimmed and sold stakes in Mannatech Inc. The funds in our database reported: 373,396 shares, up from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mannatech Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 120,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Limited holds 2.23% or 164,775 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma reported 6,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust invested in 22,336 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 121 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 429,892 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,950 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 43,002 shares. Wasatch Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,949 shares. Cap holds 0.03% or 2.50M shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 144,756 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,925 shares to 104,651 valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cum Perp Pf stake by 23,160 shares and now owns 205,069 shares. Cum Pe was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $123,644 activity.

More notable recent Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mannatech Is Almost Absurdly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mannatech Is Still Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $38.56 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.