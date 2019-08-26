Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to pay $0.31 on Nov 15, 2019; New Home Co (NWHM)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

New Home Co LLC (NWHM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 19 sold and reduced equity positions in New Home Co LLC. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 11.44 million shares, down from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Home Co LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to pay $0.31 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ORCC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s current price of $15.85 translates into 1.96% yield. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 115,634 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 129,877 shares traded or 27.93% up from the average. The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

The New Home Company Inc., a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona. The company has market cap of $73.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It currently has negative earnings. It manufactures and sells homes in California, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, the metro Sacramento, and the Phoenix area.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 392,296 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.03% invested in the company for 921,691 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $366,539 activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:ORCC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock has $17.5000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.79’s average target is 5.93% above currents $15.85 stock price. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.