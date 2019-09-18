Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised By $42.70 Million Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position

Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ORCC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s current price of $16.95 translates into 0.12% yield. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 200,591 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 350,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 850,000 shares with $104.28 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $82.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 3.49M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 0.1% stake. Financial Counselors accumulated 4,160 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 3.78M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Usca Ria Lc has 4,255 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.19% or 42,146 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.24 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.09% or 82,115 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.7% or 169,995 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 37,650 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.09% or 76,581 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oppenheimer And Co has 2,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 113,112 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 194 shares. Advisory Inc has 2,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.79’s average target is 7.72% above currents $134.41 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 21 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:ORCC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock has $17.5000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.69’s average target is -1.53% below currents $16.95 stock price. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.