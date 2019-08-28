Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Has 3.75 Sentiment

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased stakes in Frequency Electronics Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ORCC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s current price of $15.91 translates into 0.13% yield. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 56,390 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 317 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has risen 55.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM; 09/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS HOLDER EDENBROOK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – COMBINED VALUE OF CONTRACTS IS APPROXIMATELY $37 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – AWARD OF TWO COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE CONTRACTS BY AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL); 29/05/2018 – RYAN LEVENSON CUTS STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC TO 4.94 PCT AS OF MAY 21 FROM A STAKE OF 6.85 PCT AS OF APRIL 27 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Frequency Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEIM); 15/03/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – FUNDED BACKLOG AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $16 MLN COMPARED TO $28 MLN AT YEAR END OF PRIOR FISCAL YEAR

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $97.54 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 192,500 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 844,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:ORCC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock has $17.5000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.79’s average target is 5.53% above currents $15.91 stock price. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio.