Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Flowserve (FLS)

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 26.27% above currents $40.39 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) latest ratings:

Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ORCC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s current price of $15.85 translates into 0.13% yield. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 115,634 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:ORCC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock has $17.5000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.79’s average target is 5.93% above currents $15.85 stock price. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.84M shares traded or 83.96% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 25.73 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.