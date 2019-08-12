Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Now Covered By RBC Capital with $17.0000 Target; NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES (NBGV) Sellers Decreased By 53.57% Their Shorts

NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:NBGV) had a decrease of 53.57% in short interest. NBGV’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53.57% from 2,800 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 0 days are for NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:NBGV)’s short sellers to cover NBGV’s short positions. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a analysts note made public today, RBC Capital analysts has initiated Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) coverage with a “Outperform” rating, and a $17.0000 TP.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 107,989 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It currently has negative earnings.

NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. provides consulting services to the companies in the medical marijuana and cannabis related industries. The company has market cap of $15.14 million. The company's consulting services include advisory, business, marketing, acquisition and development, strategic partnership, and consolidation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides online education to healthcare professionals on medical cannabis and the endocannabinoid system; and education modules to health professionals about the use of cannabis for health and wellness.

Another recent and important NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBGV) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NewBridge Global Ventures announces agreement to acquire California Consortium of Cannabis companies – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.