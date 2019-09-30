Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) EPS Estimated At $0.36; SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SafeCharge International Group has GBX 436 highest and GBX 436 lowest target. GBX 436’s average target is -3.33% below currents GBX 451 stock price. SafeCharge International Group had 3 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 7 by Barclays Capital. See SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 390.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 29.ORCC’s profit would be $138.64 million giving it 10.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 82,176 shares traded. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SafeCharge International Group Limited provides payments services, technologies, and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of 689.54 million GBP. It offers payments solutions, including Cashier, an online checkout solution; mCashier, a mobile checkout solution; POS, a point-of-sale checkout product; card acquiring and issuing services; fraud prevention platform, a real-time risk-mitigation solution; and transaction management solution, a transaction processing hub that routes transactions throughout the payment process encompassing various channels of payments from online, mobile, and POS. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dashboard, which offers insights for the checkout and payments process; and data analytics that enables merchants to make decisions that affect their conversion optimization, as well as customizable business intelligence reports, which are available specific to its merchantÂ’s requirements to gain insights into information critical to their business.

It closed at GBX 451 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio.

