Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Comparison side by side

Both Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 12.25 N/A 1.52 10.44 Support.com Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Support.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1% Support.com Inc. 0.00% -13.7% -10.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Support.com Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $16.69, while its potential downside is -7.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Owl Rock Capital Corporation and Support.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.9% respectively. Comparatively, Support.com Inc. has 14.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Support.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Support.com Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.